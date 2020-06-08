If you’re looking to add some long term quality to your FIFA 20 career mode team or even bring in a talented youngster on loan for the season, then we’ve got you covered.

With a brilliant generation of Irish youngsters coming through the ranks at a host of Premier League teams, the Boys in Green are proving strong options for FIFA managers the world over.

But which Irish players should you be making a priority to add to your squad?

Here are five of the best Irish wonderkids to sign on FIFA 20 career mode.

1) Troy Parrott (Tottenham)

Overall – 64

Potential – 86

Estimated value – £875,000

No surprise in this one, FIFA 20 feel that Parrott has huge potential, despite his rating starting at just 64 in career mode.

The Irish striker’s wages are just over £5,000, which would be ideal for a League One or Championship club on loan, and he is valued at around £900,000. However, it would likely take more than take to prize him away from Spurs given that his contract runs until 2023.

Parrott’s potential is 86 making him one of the games highest developers and, if given game time, he will consistently improve.

2) Adam Idah (Norwich)

Overall – 65

Potential – 84

Estimated value – £950,000

Less versatile than Parrott in terms of ability to play in a number of positions across the front, Idah is still a tremendous pick-up for most managers in career mode.

He starts at 65 but has good pace and strength, and with wages under £5,000, the Irish U21 international is a popular option for a lower league loan.

Idah is valued at £950,000 which is a bargain when you consider his potential overall is 84 and the fact that despite being a talented prospect, is only on the fringes of the Norwich squad.

3) Nathan Collins (Stoke)

Overall – 63

Potential – 83

Estimated value – £575,000

One of the smartest signings any FIFA career mode manager on a budget can make, Stoke’s Nathan Collins may only start at a 63 overall, but is still well worth looking at.

Collins’ wages are just £1,900 and valued at just over £500,000 making him a steal for a lower league team or even a Championship or Premier League outfit looking to the future.

The young centre-half has a potential of 83 and despite having a contract running until 2024, is the kind of player who can still be incredible value for money.

A must-have signing.

4) Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City)

Overall – 59

Potential – 82

Estimated value – £250,000

The Manchester City keeper is very much one for the future as opposed to a shorter-term loan deal, but Gavin Bazunu is well worth looking at.

His overall is low at 59 to begin with, given the fact that he is so young, but he’s valued at just £250,000 and his wages are less than £1000. The former Shamrock Rovers stopper is unlikely to put too much of a dent in your budget.

Bazunu has a hugely impressive potential of 82 making his growth the highest of any Irish player in the game. You’ll have to give him time, but as a long term project, he’s one of the most exciting you will find.

5) Michael Obafemi (Southampton)

Overall – 67

Potential – 81

Estimated price – £1.4 million

The most expensive of our five options, Southampton’s Michael Obafemi is also arguably the most first-team ready player listed.

He starts off at 67 overall and he crucially has pace to burn with 85 acceleration and 79 sprint speed making him an asset from the very start.

Obafemi’s wages are just under £7,000, while he’s valued at £1.4 million, making him out of reach for some lower league managers. But as a long-term asset or potentially a loan signing he is a strong option.

The Irish international’s potential is 81, and as his pace improves he’ll continue to prove an issue for mist defences, even at the highest level.

Potentials, value and overall stats courtesy of futwiz.com