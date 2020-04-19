“The Goal In Poland Gave Me A Spark, I Want To Show The New Manager What I’m About”

Aiden O’Brien still remembers that night in Wroclaw vividly.

The game itself, Ireland vs Poland, was far from a classic, largely forgettable friendly, some cynics might say. Under the guidance of Martin O’Neill, the Boys in Green played well but succumbed to a late equaliser from Mateusz Klich.

1-1. Job done.

For O’Brien though, it’s an evening he knows he will never forget.

“I wouldn’t say it was a blur but it wasn’t slow motion either,” the striker laughs, as he recalls his 53rd minute header which gave Ireland the lead Wroclaw.

“It was more like a shock. When I’ve glanced up and I’ve seen it go in, players are chasing after me and I’m thinking, ‘Did that just happen?’ As you can see in the video from my reaction I look a bit dazed. It was one of the best feelings ever.

“It was a magic moment. To do it on your first start is a dream isn’t it?

“You dream of playing for your country and you score on your debut? I’m one of those lucky kids that can say they’ve done it. I just want more and more now.”

The 26-year-old featured three more times under O’Neill following his debut goal, and when the now-departed Mick McCarthy took over at the top, he came into the squad again, coming off the bench in the 1-0 win over Georgia in March of 2019.

O’Brien made a couple of provisional squads from there, but being in and out of the starting XI at Millwall meant that he did not feature again under the then Irish boss.

Despite this, he was full of praise for McCarthy and his staff during his time within the camp explaining that the former Ipswich boss brought a togetherness to the group, something O’Brien loved.

“The whole staff were brilliant. They made the camp very relaxed. Once you finished training you could go sit-down, relax and just do what you want to do.

“He was very approachable and kind. It was like a big family. It wasn’t too intimidating and intense, it was very relaxed. Obviously, when we had to do the work in training we were intense.

“For me he was a brilliant manager, it’s sad to see him go. I text him and TC and I wish them all the best. I thank them for giving me a couple of opportunities.”

This season has been fruitful for Millwall, who sit just outside the playoff spots. But on a personal level, largely frustrating for O’Brien, who has only started eight games in the Championship.

“It’s been a slow season for me,” he admits.

“I’ve notched a few goals but I’ve not played nearly as much game time as I want to but I’ve got to respect the manager’s decision and I’ve tried to make an impact when I have come on.”

Effectiveness has been key for O’Brien. His late equaliser against Nottingham Forest and winner against Brentford, both off the bench, provided the Lions with crucial results in their sadly now suspended quest for the Championship’s top six.

O’Brien largely credits the camaraderie within the group as the catalyst for their success. Like teammate Shaun Williams, he understands how crucial togetherness is at a club.

This, O’Brien feels, was evident in the way in which they welcomed fellow Irish player Jayson Molumby to the club, when he first arrived from his loan spell at Brighton.

Molumby has thrived, but it has come as no surprise to O’Brien.

“We’re such a tight-knit group and everyone is together so as soon as a new player comes in we make them feel at home straight away so they can worry about their football instead of being nervous around the lads and that helped him show us on the pitch what he can do and he’s been brilliant.

“He been a brilliant player for us this season, he works really hard and he’s good on the ball as well. Hopefully he can score a few more goals because he does everything else so, hopefully, he can start putting them in the back of the net.”

The talk of Millwall, football and memories with Ireland flow with O’Brien so much so that it’s easy to forget the fear and uncertainty that’s gripped not just sport but society as a whole.

O’Brien has spent his days keeping fit, spending time with his family and engaging fans through the live streaming service Twitch, where he and fellow Millwall players battle in games like FIFA or Call of Duty.

“I’m just trying to engage people really, the fans and others that want to be involved,” he says.

“It’s an easy way to pass time and engage with everyone in a fun way. Instead of just sitting at home doing nothing they can hop on Twitch and have a bit of fun.

“People’s health is much more important than any game of football.”

When normality does return, whenever that may be, the Irish setup will look much different to the way O’Brien last experienced it as we enter the Stephen Kenny era.

The striker has never worked under Kenny, but admits he’s been impressed by his work at Under-21 level for the Boys in Green. So does he still harbour hopes of finding the net for his country again

“100%. I’m only 26!

“I’ve still got loads of life in me. Getting that first goal against Poland has given me that spark to want to get more and more. So, I want to get straight back into the Ireland squad and show the new manager and staff what I’m about.”

O’Brien’s connection with Ireland through his family have always been strong. He has spoken about it in-depth before.

When he was awarded the FAI’s goal of the year in 2018 for his header in Wroclaw, he and his family were extremely proud.

“Yeah, I’m not sure how I won that but I did,” he laughs.

“Me and Shaun Williams both scored on the same trip that year, I think it was his first game too.

“We were both going back to Millwall with goals in our back pocket.

“To be fair I would’ve thought that he would have won it! But I’m certainly not complaining!”