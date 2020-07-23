How Ireland’s Greatest Ever Sportsman Was Overlooked On Lockdown

Who is Ireland’s greatest sportsperson?

For those following Off The Ball’s Mount Rushmore series, picking four figureheads to represent a county nevermind the country has proven to be a near-impossible task.

The difficulty of the decision was summed up perfectly as series concluded with Dublin being split in two before a Northside contingent merged with its cross-Liffey neighbours, the Southside, to form Dublin’s official Mount Rushmore.

The depth of talent, to be frank, is ridiculous. John Giles, Liam Brady, Stephen Cluxton, Jim Gavin, Padraig Harrington, Michael Carruth, Paul McGrath, Brian O’Driscoll and Robbie Keane to name just 10 of a 100 other options.

However, one name flew under the radar and bypassed without a whimper. A name worthy of mention simply because he transcended Irish sport both on the field and in the workplace.

His name was Dr Kevin O’Flanagan, Ireland’s greatest ever sportsperson.

_____

Born in Dublin in 1919, Dr O’Flanagan lived a colourful sporting life from the late 1930s until his death in 2006.

While most dream of having one successful sporting career, O’Flanagan had three.

He was capped at international level in both football and rugby union and alongside younger brother Mick (part of the first-ever Grand Slam winning team in 1948) holds the unique distinction of being the only siblings to represent their country in both codes.

Growing up, O’Flanagan was exposed to Gaelic football while studying at the Christian Brothers College on Synge Street, however, his playing days drew to a close after making his Bohemians debut at just 16 in 1936.

Four years later, he was joined at Bohemians by younger brother Mick, then 17. Within that short space of time, the “Flying Doctor”, as he was monikered by Bohs fans, had already captained the club, won seven Irish caps (making his debut alongside the legendary Johnny Carey in 1937), scored three goals (including a debut strike in that 3-3 draw against Norway) and like many other notable talents of the time, he also represented Northern Ireland.

While the outbreak of World War II saw international football shutdown until 1946, it was at this stage that O’Flanagan began studying medicine at University College Dublin. Despite not having played rugby in his youth, he found himself playing on the wing for UCD before being fast-tracked into an Ireland XV side, however, those appearances were never recognised as official caps.

Upon graduating in 1945, O’Flanagan would find himself in London working as junior GP where his career on the field and in the surgery began to take off. He joined London Irish where he continued to play rugby and was once again selected to represent Ireland in an unofficial capacity against France.

Eventually, he’d win a first official Irish rugby cap in 1947 when a touring Australia side defeated Ireland 16-3 at Lansdowne Road.

Around the same time, O’Flanagan began playing football with Arsenal where he achieved cult status within the club because of his refusal to take a paycheque. The doctor, come footballer, come rugby player chose to remain an amateur despite the fact his talents were good enough to warrant a professional contract.

While O’Flanagan’s decision stemmed, in part, due to desire to continue his rugby career. His decision, in fact, rubberstamped his principled belief that all sportsmen ought to be amateur.

“He believed in the concept of amateur sports, he was a true blue amateur,” historian, Dr Tom Hunt tells Pundit Arena.

“He refused to take any travel expenses from Arsenal. He refused to take any meal vouchers from Arsenal on the basis that he’d have to eat anyway. All he would accept from them was the minimum train fare to get him to training.”

O’Flanagan managed to juggle the two sporting careers for large spells of the 1940s, widely known for his exploits representing Ireland in both sports. He was part of the first FAI football side (alongside brother, Mick) to face England in 1946, a year prior to that only “official” rugby cap in 1947.

The same year also saw his career take a unique and historic turn as he made a brief return to boyhood club Bohemians were he represented them in one of their most famous outings as they defeated FA Cup holders Manchester United 2-1 on their first-ever visit to Dublin.

Captained by O’Flanagan’s old teammate, Johnny Carey, that great United side travelled to Dublin in 1948 only to be undone by a last-minute goal from the younger O’Flanagan brother after he pounced on a parried shot from the “Flying Doctor” in the final minutes to seal a famous win.

For Mick, it would prove to be a legendary season in Irish history as not only did he score the winner against Man United but he’d also become part of Irish rugby’s first-ever Grand Slam-winning team.

_____

The elder O’Flanagan was also a national long jump and sprint champion and it is said that he missed out on representing Ireland at the Olympic Games in 1940 and 1944 due to the war, however, contrary to popular belief this wasn’t exactly the case.

“That’s an interesting one because that would not be correct,” Hunt says.

“The reason why is because the titles he won were actually won under the NACA, the National Athletic and Cycling Association of Ireland jurisdiction.

“There was two controlling body’s in athletics at the time. One was recognised by the IAAF (International Amateur Athletics Federation) and one wasn’t, which was the NACA.

“So, to say that he would have gone to the Olympics, for that reason, isn’t entirely correct. Now, maybe he might have changed over and joined the AAUE (Amateur Athletic Union of Eire).

“But it’s interesting that he was winning Irish titles with the NACA. He won soccer caps with Northern Ireland as well as the Irish Free State and he represented the IRFU so he had all the bases covered.”

While his Olympic credentials from a competing standpoint can somewhat be debunked, Dr O’Flanagan still managed to leave an undeniable legacy on our Olympic history. In later life, he worked in various administrative roles such as Chief Medical Officer for the Irish Olympic team as well being a member of the International Olympic Committee for nearly three decades from 1976-1994.

His career on the sidelines actually coincided with his playing career having been involved in with the British Olympic Association at Wembley in 1948.

However, it was working with Irish Olympians that Dr O’Flanagan left a mark that exists until today. As a member of the Olympic Council of Ireland he would regularly host meetings at his home and in the 1990s played a key role in securing a sponsorship deal which proved to be the first of its kind in Ireland, one that ensured we could compete on a global stage.



“One of the really great deals that the Olympic Council of Ireland had in the 1990s, he was a key figure in negotiating it. It was a deal with Delta Airlines which gave free flights to and from America to Olympic calibre athletes.

“That was in operation from the last year of the Barcelona cycle and for the four years prior to the Atlanta games in 1996. It was worth about 100 flights a year and he was the man who pushed open that door and negotiated a deal.”

In conclusion, Dr Kevin O’Flanagan shouldn’t just be considered for a spot on Dublin’s Mount Rushmore, his face, alongside younger brother Mick, should already be carved into Ireland’s Mount Rushmore.