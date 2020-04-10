Selecting Gaelic Football’s Greatest Midfielder – Round Five

Welcome to the final round in our selection of the greatest All-Star winning midfielder in Gaelic football.

Today’s final round involves a Dublin legend, a Royal County doctor as well as a midfielder known more for his managerial credentials to today’s younger audience.

Here are our selections for the final round.

_____

Brian Mullins [Dublin]

When talk turns to the great Dublin team of the 1970s, Brian Mullins is one of the first names that springs to mind. Famous for some iconic battles with Jack O’Shea, Mullins finished a distinguished career with nine Leinster medals, four All-Irelands, two National Leagues and was twice selected at midfield on the All-Star team in 1976 and 1977.

_____

Gerry McEntee [Meath]

One of Ireland’s most renowned surgeons, Gerry McEntee was one of the driving forces behind a dominant Meath team of the late eighties. Won two All-Irelands with Meath and was named at centre-field on the 1987 All-Stars team. Still widely regarded as one of the toughest and most iconic midfielders of our time.

_____

Kevin Walsh [Galway]

Now an accomplished manager, Kevin Walsh was a colossal midfielder in his heyday winning two All-Ireland titles with Galway in 1998 and 2001. His career saw him named at midfield in the All-Stars team on three separate occasions, those two All-Ireland winning seasons and once again in 2003.

_____

Neil Gallagher [Donegal]

A stalwart of the Donegal team who transformed themselves from party boys to All-Ireland champions in just two seasons under Jim McGuinness, Gallagher’s style was very much a throwback to the days of old. Not surprising his two All-Star awards came in 2012 and 2014 when Donegal competed in All-Ireland finals. Finished his career with three Ulster medals, an All-Ireland medal and captained the county to National League honours in 2007.

_____

David Moran [Kerry]

The final current inter-county footballer to make our selection is Kerry’s standout leader David Moran. A huge presence in Kerry’s last All-Ireland win in 2014, the Kerins O’Rahilly’s man has had his injury problems, however, he was back to his best in 2019 and was the standout midfielder in last season’s Championship. While Moran has a bit to go before he’s recognised in a similar vintage to multiple All-Ireland winning Kerry midfield heroes such as Mick O’Connell, Darragh O’Se and Jack O’Shea, Moran has still claimed two All-Star awards at midfield.

_____