Recalling Some Of The Most Memorable Sibling Rivalries In Sport

In Super Rugby Aotearoa on Saturday, Jordie Barrett was the hero for the Hurricanes as his 76th-minute conversion sealed a 29-27 victory over the Blues, a team that contains his older brother, Beauden.

The highly-anticipated ‘Battle of the Brothers’ proved an entertaining one. It was the first time the duo had lined up against each other and both were named in the 15 jersey with Jordie holding his own against his influential brother.

They now join a host of siblings to face off against each other in the sporting world and we are taking a look back at some of those sibling rivalries now.

Serena Williams v Venus Williams

Two of the greatest female tennis stars in the world happen to come from one family creating one of the best sibling rivalries in sport. Serena and Venus Williams have faced off numerous times on a tennis court with Serena leading their head-to-head battles on a score of 18–12.

At different stages of their careers, both have been crowned world number ones and between them, they have accumulated 121 singles titles.

Perhaps their most memorable battles have come during Wimbledon Finals with the sisters meeting in the biggest day in the tennis calendar on four occasions in 2002, ’03, ’08 and ’09. At SW19, Serena has the advantage, beating her sister in three finals.

Phil Neville v Gary Neville

Phil Neville shared an early career at Manchester United with his brother Gary, joining the Academy before making his first-team debut in 1994. At international level, his first appearance for England was against China in 1996 with Gary named in the starting line-up as well.

However, in 2005 Phil joined Everton and the brothers went from being teammates to opponents, in fact, his Premier League debut for the Toffees was against Man United with brother Gary lining up against him.

A year later, Phil was named club captain and he and Gary became the first siblings to captain their respective clubs against each other in the Premier League.

Andy Murray v Jamie Murray

Back to tennis we go to visit the relationship between two of the best-known names in British tennis. Andy Murray is one of the most hailed tennis players in Britain after he became the first player from the region to win multiple Wimbledon titles since Fred Perry in the 1930s, but his older brother Jamie is also a multiple Grand Slam winner in the doubles competition.

In fact, the duo have played alongside each other in duos on numerous occasions, playing together for the first time at senior level in 2005.

However, in August 2015, the Murrays competed against each other in a Tour-level match for the first time with Jamie and his regular partner John Peers seeing off Andy and Leander Paes in the second round of the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

After the match, the brothers described the experience as “weird” and “awkward”.

Kolo Touré v Yaya Touré

Another sibling rivalry that played out in the Premier League saw Kolo Touré face off against his younger brother Yaya in 2015.

The elder brother signed a four-year contract with Manchester City in 2009 following a seven-year career with Arsenal. Just one year later, he was joined at the club by Yaya who joined from Barcelona. The duo were both part of the City squad who won the league title for the first time in 44 years in 2012.

A year later, Kolo left Manchester on a free contract and headed for Liverpool with whom he signed a two-year deal. Five years after Yaya joined English football, the duo faced off each other on the pitch when Liverpool and City met in the Premier League. Yaya started in the 2-1 defeat to the Reds while Kolo was introduced with seven minutes remaining.