Irishman Harry Tector wins Cricketer of the Month award

Irishman Harry Tector has won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award.

It is the 23-year-old’s first time winning the award and in doing so he becomes the prize’s first ever Irish recipient

Tector impressed over the last month with his performance in ODI cricket to fend off competition from Pakistan superstar Babar Azam, and Bangladesh’s young batter Najmul Hossain Shanto.

🥳: GREAT NEWS Harry Tector is named ICC Men's Player of the Month for May – the first Irish male player to win the Award! ➡️ Read more here: https://t.co/CTZkcaVGoz#BackingGreen #CongratsHarry ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/lOlFCVvZz6 — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) June 12, 2023

“I’m delighted with the Award and would like to thank those who voted for me, however, cricket is a team sport first-and-foremost, so the Award is more a reflection on the performances and progress of the Ireland Men’s squad,” commented Tector.

“Without the support of Heinrich [Malan], Andrew [Balbirnie] and the dedicated group of coaches and players I work with, I wouldn’t have been able to win this Award.

“While Laura [Delany] and Eimear [Richardson] have won the Women’s equivalent, this is the first time an Irish player has picked up the Men’s Award.

“While a personal privilege, I believe it won’t be too much longer until more Irish players are being recognised this way.

“Thanks to the ICC – but I’m sure you’ll understand that this will only be a brief moment of reflection as we have a crucial Qualifier starting in a matter of days, and our focus will be solely on that over the coming weeks.”

A rising superstar of Ireland cricket ☘️ ICC Men's Player of the Month for May 2023 – Harry Tector 👏 More on his exploits 👉 https://t.co/w2voxJ1aJa pic.twitter.com/3ninLSdfoI — ICC (@ICC) June 12, 2023

Tector was born in Dublin but started making his name in Irish cricket while playing Twenty20 with the Munster Reds in 2017.

From there he joined the Northern Knights, before moving onto Leinster Lightning, the Barbados Royals and most recently – Nepalese outfit the Lumbini All Stars.

The 23-year-old made his Ireland debut in 2019 and was made one of 19 players to receive full-time central contracts in January 2020.

The prize comes as well-earned recognition for his impressive rise since then, but he is keeping his feet firmly on the ground as Ireland look ahead to an important block of fixtures.

