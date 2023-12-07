PFL Europe Championships Are Just 24 Hours Away

Weigh in day has concluded here in Dublin for the PFL Europe Championships which unfolds tomorrow night from the now later time of 5:30pm.

All but one fighter made weight meaning we now have a 12-fight card instead of 13 going down in the 3Arena, as Andreeas Binder weighed in at a heavy 161.7lbs this morning causing his lightweight bout with Daniele Scatizzi to be cancelled.

That fight was highly anticipated, as it pitted SBG Charlestown’s Binder and Owen Roddy up against SBG Ireland’s Scatizzi and John Kavanagh.

However, the card still has plenty for fans to enjoy. Scatizzi’s sister Valentina is on the card and in a massive fight as she takes on the unbeaten prospect Dakota Ditcheva in a women’s European Flyweight championship bout. Ditcheva is unbeaten through nine fights, finishing eight of those inside the distance.

Another rising unbeaten English fighter Simeon Powell takes on Slovenian Jakob Nedoh for the European Light-Heavyweight title. Both of these guys have huge knockout power and will be looking to add to their impressive finishing rates tomorrow night.

Cork man John Mitchell fights in Ireland for the first time since his pro-debut when he enters the cage against Jakub Kaszuba for the European Lightweight title. Mitchell has been training with the experienced Brendan Loughnane and none other than The Notorious Conor McGregor over in the Dubai for this fight and faces a stern test against the 10-0 Kaszuba.

SBG Ireland’s Frans Mlambo returns to fight at home for the first time since 2020 when he takes on Khurshed Kakhorov. Mlambo is a veteran and has been one of Ireland’s most underrated and underappreciated fighters for years and with a win he will become the European Bantamweight Champion.

All of the above title fights have more than just the brand-new belt on the line, as the winners of these four fights will win $100,000 on top of the bragging rights of being an inaugural European Champion in these weight classes.

These four title fights and more go down tomorrow night from 5:30 and Irish fans can watch all the action live on Virgin Media 2!