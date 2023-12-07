Brett Johns Sets His Sights on A World Title in 2024

Brett Johns faces David Tonatiuh Crol on Friday night at the 3Arena, and the Welshman told the media on Wednesday that he has his sights firmly set on a PFL world title in 2024.

Johns is moving up to featherweight for this clash with Crol and stated that his performance on Friday night will determine whether he stays at 145lbs or goes back down to 135lbs.

It will be Johns’ third consecutive fight at the 3Arena, and he will certainly feel like the home fighter when he takes on the younger Frenchman.

Crol enters this bout on a run of three submission wins out of his last four fights, one no contest in that run, and will certainly be a tough out for the veteran Johns.

The former UFC bantamweight contender Johns is itching to get back in there after over a year out of the cage, but dismissed the idea that the layoff will impact his performance, saying ‘I’m constantly working with the best team in the world’.

Despite riding a two-fight win streak into this fight, Johns explained that he was at a crossroads both professionally and personally earlier this year and he is ‘very grateful’ to be with the PFL and in this showcase bout in Dublin on Friday night.

Johns rounded off his comments at the press conference by staking his claim as ‘one of the best in the world’ and declared ‘I want the global title. I want the million dollars.’

‘I’ve done the triple crown, nobody in my country has ever done it.’ With a win on Friday, Johns will become the first Welshman to win fights in the UFC, Bellator, and now the PFL, and only big opportunities will be on the horizon.