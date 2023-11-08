Nutriband Inc. Signs Supplier Agreement With KT Tape, the World Leader in Kinesiology Tape

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023

Nutribrand inc. sign deal with KT Tape.

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), today announced that it has signed a supplier agreement with market leading kinesiology tape company, KT Tape. Nutriband Inc.’s wholly owned contract manufacturing subsidiary, Active Intelligence, will act as manufacturer for a new line of specialized KT tape.

Founded in 2008, KT Tape® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the introduction of the most advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products in the world. KT Tape is recognized as a leader in sports-related drug-free pain and injury treatment.

The mission of the company is to develop breakthrough solutions to help enable athletes and fitness enthusiasts to perform at their best. KT Tape is currently available in over 40,000 stores in the US and across the world. KT is also widely used by many major sports franchises throughout the US.

“This supplier agreement with KT Tape allows Nutriband and our contract manufacturing subsidiary, Active Intelligence, to showcase our capabilities in the development and manufacturing of innovative new product technologies with one of the world’s largest brands” said Gareth Sheridan, CEO of Nutriband.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA® technology.

Aversa is an abuse deterrent transdermal technology that incorporates aversive agents to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential, specifically opioids.

The Company’s website is www.nutriband.com. Any material contained in or derived from the Company’s websites or any other website is not part of this press release.