Serrano Vows To Beat “Average” Taylor Not Once But Twice

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano have been on a crash course to meet each other since the Bray boxer began competing for world titles.

The pair now looked set to meet in either March or April with the fight billed as the most high-profile fight in the history of women’s boxing.

A deal has now been agreed in principle with the seven-weight world champion (38-1-1 ) set to face Taylor (15-0) in either London or New York.

Speaking to The Ak & Barack Show on SiriusXM ahead of the undisputed lightweight title bout, Serrano branded Taylor as just an average woman and not the superhero that everyone makes her out to be.

“Once I go in there and show, and prove, that I am the best, and go in there and beat Katie Taylor, it’s going to be a different story — they’re going to be talking about me as the golden girl,” Serrano said.

“She’s an average woman — she’s a girl. I mean, my trainer, Jordan [Maldonado], saw it when she was in there with my sister [Cindy Serrano]. She’s average — there’s nothing really to her. She’s not no superhero like everyone paints her to be. Katie Taylor’s just another female fighter.

“She has a gold medal from the Olympics, she has a great promoter pushing her and everybody knows who she is because of Matchroom Boxing and DAZN.

“Her promoter did a great job promoting her.”

Serrano has signed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing but only for two separate co-promotional deals that were designed in order to get the fight over the line.

The Peurto Rican confirmed that a fight with Taylor will be the biggest payday of her career, that is until she grants the Bray pugilist a rematch.

“Eddie Hearn is definitely with Katie Taylor,” she said.

“I’m only with Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing and DAZN because of the Katie Taylor fight. And I have to thank Katie Taylor for that, because if it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have signed all of these fights leading up to this fight. At the end of the tunnel, the fight was definitely me versus Katie Taylor.

“With the Katie Taylor fight, that’s my biggest payday, and when I beat her, like I said, with a rematch there will be negotiations for a bigger payday. After that, there isn’t another female fight that I think will pay much more.” The WBO featherweight world champion confirmed that she has agreed to terms to fight Taylor and is waiting on Hearn confirming a date and venue.