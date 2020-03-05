Katie Taylor Set To Fight Amanda Serrano in May At The Manchester Arena

Katie Taylor looks set to take on Amanda Serrano at the Manchester Arena on May 2.

The 33-year-old Irish boxer became a two-weight world champion back in November when she overcame Christina Linardatou to land the WBO super-lightweight title by unanimous decision in Manchester.

According to Dan Rafael of ESPN, Taylor’s next fight will be against Serrano on the undercard of Dillian White’s bout with Alexander Povetkin.

Taylor, who has a professional record of 15-0, defeated Serrano’s sister Cindy at the TD Garden in Boston in October 2018.

Her upcoming fight against Amanda is arguably the most anticipated bout in the history of women’s professional boxing. Serrano currently holds the WBO and WBC interim featherweight titles.

Serrano has a record of 38-1-1 and has won titles in nine different weight divisions, a record in the sport.

The Puerto Rican fighter, who turned 31 last October, has already started trash-talking towards Taylor.

“Once I go in there and show, and prove, that I am the best, and go in there and beat Katie Taylor, it’s going to be a different story,” she told SiriusXM radio in February.

Serrano went on to claim that Taylor is “average” and that the Irish fighter is, in her opinion, overrated.

“They’re going to be talking about me as the golden girl. She’s an average woman, she’s a girl.

“I mean, my trainer, Jordan [Maldonado], saw it when she was in there with my sister.

“She’s average – there’s nothing really to her. She’s not no superhero like everyone paints her to be. Katie Taylor’s just another female fighter.”