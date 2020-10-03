The pair are due to fight later this year or in early 2021.

The proposed boxing bout between Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao will not be for the Pilipino boxer’s welterweight title, according to World Boxing News.

Pacquiao’s camp and McGregor’s representatives have confirmed that talks are progressing.

An official agreement has not yet been reached, and Irishman is also in discussions for several other different ventures. However, all signs point towards them stepping into the ring in late 2020 or early next year.

McGregor v Pacquiao.

Pacquiao is the current WBA welterweight champion. The 41-year-old won the title in his last bout, a victory over Keith Thurman in Las Vegas in July 2019.

Yet, Pacquiao will not have to defend that belt against McGregor.

According to World Boxing News, it will be an exhibition bout and at a weight higher than 147lbs.

To challenge for a title, a boxer must also be on the WBA rankings and have won their last professional fight.

McGregor’s only boxing match so far was an exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2017. The Irish fighter lost the bout.

McGregor and the UFC.

Meanwhile, Dana White has said that McGregor has scuppered his chances of a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov because of his social media antics over the past week.

White revealed his plans to have McGregor and Khabib coach opposite one another on the next season of The Ultimate Fighter ahead of a rematch.

But the undefeated Russian decided against it after his former opponent’s recent social media activity.

“He [Nurmagomedov] was going to do it until Conor did all of this s***, that’s what I was saying,” White told Barstool Sports.

“I felt like I was in a good place and I was going to get that done. We were going to do the Ultimate Fighter on ESPN and do the rematch but Conor blew that.

“Khabib said ‘f*** him.'”

Read next – Manny Pacquiao names conditions for Conor McGregor bout.

Read More About: conor mcgregor, manny pacquiao, UFC