David Haye has come out of retirement for bout against ‘Billionaire’ Joe Fournier

“This isn’t a comeback, this is about teaching there are levels in boxing.

Former world heavyweight champion boxer David Haye will return to the ring after a three-year absence to fight Joe Fournier next month, the 40-year-old Briton said on Thursday.

Haye, who won the world heavyweight title in 2009 when he beat Nikolai Valuev, retired in 2018 with a 28-4 record following a re-match defeat by fellow Englishman Tony Bellew.

David Haye comes out of retirement.

He will face Fournier, a 38-year-old entrepreneur who moved into the nightclub industry before making his professional boxing debut in 2015. Fournier usually competes in the light-heavyweight division and has a 9-0 record.

“This isn’t a comeback, this is about teaching there are levels in boxing. One must stay in their lane or risk getting flattened,” said Haye, who is also a former world cruiserweight champion.

This isn’t a comeback, this is about teaching there are levels in boxing. One must stay in their lane or risk getting flattened. Joe ‘The Billionaire’ Fournier needs to learn that you can’t buy everything. Champions are born not bought. Full release 👉🏾 https://t.co/NZA94Kr3cL pic.twitter.com/Ipp7XSFasT — David Haye (@davidhaye) August 12, 2021

“I was the heavyweight champion of the world just 10 years ago. I’m only 40. Joe is delusional. Champions are born not bought.”

The pair have agreed to an eight-round heavyweight fight on Sept. 11 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The bout will take place on the undercard of Oscar De La Hoya’s comeback at the age of 48 against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort.

.@davidhaye is returning to boxing but this is not a comeback! This is about teaching a dear, but delusional, friend Joe Fournier that he should stay in his lane or risk getting flattened. September 11th we are locked in for Haye v Fournier #HayeFournier 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6NGzmJpwBK — Hayemaker Boxing (@HayemakerBoxing) August 12, 2021

(Reuters).

Read More About: boxing, david haye