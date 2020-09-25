“He was very, very positive and that really does make my heart so happy.”

Katie Taylor has revealed how a phone call from Roy Keane greatly helped her during one of the lowest moments of her career.

Katie Taylor disappointment at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Back in 2016, Taylor had a massive weight of expectation on her shoulders going into the Rio Olympics.

Taylor had secured a gold medal at the London 2012 games. The whole of Ireland was expecting the Bray native to repeat that feat in Brazil.

However, the controversial split decision loss to the 35-year-old Finn, Mira Potkonen, was met with disbelief by the Irish sporting public. Taylor crashed out of the Rio Olympics in her opening bout.

Katie Taylor speaks about the importance of Roy Keane phone call.

Katie has revealed that a phone call from her hero, Roy Keane, helped her get over the major disappointment.

“When I lost in the Rio Olympics, the first phone call I got was actually from Roy Keane,” Taylor told The Daily Mail in an interview.

“He said, ‘keep your head up’. And he was very, very positive and that really does make my heart so happy.”

“He went out of his way,” Taylor continued.

“And it meant so much to me that one of my heroes, someone who I really looked up to as a child, gave me a call at the lowest point of my career.”

“They’re the things you don’t see. He has a great heart. And he’s someone who doesn’t look for any limelight for those sorts of things. It was just out of the goodness of his heart.”

Taylor has since become the undisputed lightweight champion of the world. He most recent victory was over Delfine Persoon in a rematch.

Read next – Ian Wright delivers impassioned defence of Roy Keane’s punditry style.

Originally published on June 23, 2019.

Read More About: katie taylor, roy keane