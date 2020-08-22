Delfine Persoon praises Katie Taylor in respectful post-fight interview

There was no disputing the decision from the Belgian this time around.

Delfine Persoon praised Katie Taylor after the Bray native secured her title as the undisputed lightweight champion of the world after a thrilling fight in Essex.

The rematch between Taylor and Persoon has always been on the cards after the Irish woman secured a controversial win over the Belgian at Madison Square Garden in their first bout.

On Saturday night, Katie Taylor won the fight on a unanimous decision from the judges; 98-93, 96-94, 96-94.

Persoon spoke quite highly of Taylor after the fight as she revealed her admiration for the 34-year-old.

“This time I respect the result,” Persoon said after the fight.

“The weight was too much. I ate, ate, ate but didn’t have the power to hurt her. I could not hurt her. And if you can’t hurt her, she is technical and runs around. You have to hurt her.

“She deserves the win. I respect her. I’ve got no problem. In the second round, I broke my nose. Super-feather is my weight, not lightweight.

“My respect to her. She deserves the win today.”

Taylor was also courteous in her post-fight thoughts but was also assured as she labelled her performance as a “convincing win.”

“It’s never easy against Delfine, she is relentless,” Taylor said.

“I knew I had to dig deep. I boxed better last time. I stuck to my boxing more. That got me through.

“I hit her with clean shots but she attacked all the time. What an amazing two fights for women’s boxing.

“I was more convincing tonight. I got a convincing win.”

