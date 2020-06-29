Katie Taylor Calls Out Amanda Serrano After Eddie Hearn Twitter Spat

Katie Taylor has called out potential opponent, Amanda Serrano, after the Puerto Rican fighter was involved in a Twitter spat with Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

Undisputed lightweight champion Taylor and multi-weight champion, Serrano, were due to fight in May but the bout was cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The fight was rescheduled for July but this was also moved to the final rearranged date of August 22 as the co-feature to the Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin bout.

The issue surrounds the alleged reduction in the purse that Serrano is set to receive.

The Puerto Rican is of the mind that she will earn a reduced fee for the fight but Hearn disputes this by saying that Serrano will receive the originally agreed amount.

Your promoter will confirm that exactly one week ago today we confirmed in writing the new date and that you would be paid the full amount that was in your contract. Yes there were two date changes due to a slight global pandemic. You have 8 weeks no excuses! — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) June 28, 2020

Now Taylor has applied more pressure to Serrano to agree to the fight by telling her that there are “no more excuses.”

“We both signed contracts, all financial barriers have been removed and any training/travel issues are the same for both of us as I’m also training in the US,” Taylor tweeted.

“No more excuses, this is a fight to elevate the sport. August 22 is our time to make history. You in?”

👋 @Serranosisters. We both signed contracts, all financial barriers have been removed and any training/travel issues are the same for both of us as I'm also training in the US. No more excuses, this is a fight to elevate the sport. August 22 is our time to make history. You in? — Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) June 28, 2020

To further complicate matters, Serrano agreed to take part in a reality TV show this summer which is broadcast by Spanish-language channel, Telemundo.

However, Hearn threatened Serrano, her promoter and Telemundo with legal action, according to The Athletic.

This has subsequently led to Telemundo pulling Serrano from the show.