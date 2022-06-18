Tyson Fury refused US entry due to Daniel Kinahan links

An interesting development…

Tyson Fury has been refused entry to the United States due to links he reportedly has with Irishman Daniel Kinahan.

The Sunday World reported on Friday night that Fury was not allowed into in the country by US immigration officials, due to his alleged ties with Kinahan.

Fury maintains that he has not dealt with Kinahan since 2020, which was around the time he posted on his Instagram to suggest that the crime boss should be Prime Minister.

Tyson Fury has posted an Instagram story comparing Daniel Kinahan to, presumably, Donald Trump and said “Dan for PM” pic.twitter.com/DAwzkvzIhn — Kathleen McNamee (@kathleen_mcn) June 25, 2020

This comes after the American government confirmed that those who are believed to have a relationship with Kinahan would not be allowed enter the country, due to the sanctions imposed earlier this year.

Speaking back in April of this year, Fury was questioned about his relationship with Kinahan. He maintained that the Irishman’s business was “none of his concern”.

Tyson Fury and Daniel Kinahan

Fury said: “I’ve just had a million questions about this rubbish before, but like I’ve said to them, it’s none of my business, and I don’t get involved in others’ business, so it doesn’t really concern me.

“As I say, none of my interest, none of my concern at all. I don’t regret anything, life is too short for regrets. None of my business or concern. Someone asked me about Ukraine recently, none of my concern or business. Nothing to with me. I keep my own business to myself.

“What a man does in his own business is none of my concern, I am a boxing man, I don’t get involved in anyone’s business at all. I don’t care what you’ve done, I’m only concerned in what I do, and I don’t do anything apart from box. End of.”

Fury is yet to respond publicly to the reports that he was denied entry to the US.

