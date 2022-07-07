Tommy Fury shares statement following Jake Paul fight cancellation

“I am confident this fight will happen…”

Tommy Fury has shared a statement following the cancellation of his fight with Jake Paul, which was due to happen in less than a month.

Fury has reportedly been denied entry to the USA, which has resulted in the fight being cancelled, or at the very least postponed.

This is the second time this fight has been cancelled, after Fury previously pulled out due to a rib injury, which led to Paul vs Tyron Woodley.

Fury took to social media to shed some light on the situation, insisting that he still wants the fight to go ahead at some point.

Tommy Fury on Jake Paul fight

The former Love Island man wrote: “I’m gutted and disappointed in regards to the issues I have faced with entry into the USA. This is something that myself or my team could have never anticipated happening.

“This situation has been left with my lawyers as being denied entry to a country is obviously a very serious issue and it needs to subsequently be resolved.

“I am confident this fight will happen when this issue gets resolved and we come to a solution. I want to clarify that I will fight in a neutral country that both parties can enter.

“This can be any time, any place, anywhere.”

Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul

However, despite Fury’s claim that he would fight “anywhere”, he has rejected Paul’s offer to fight in the UK.

Paul wrote: “I’m confident you are a scared little boy who doesn’t want to fight or understand business. I will pay you $500K to fight me in the UK. I will do it shortly after August 6. You accept?”

Fury responded to decline the offer, insisting it wasn’t enough money.

I wouldn’t get out of bed to fight you for $500k 🤣 Let me know when you’re ready to have a serious conversation. https://t.co/vYfDTqVsxv — Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury) July 7, 2022

This incident comes weeks after Fury’s brother Tyson was denied entry to the US due to his links with Daniel Kinahan, though there is no reason to think this has had an impact on Tommy Fury. More on that here.

