Michael Conlan fumes over proposal to remove boxing from Olympics

“Rotten from the core…”

Michael Conlan has made his feelings clear over the proposal to remove boxing from the Olympics for Paris 2024.

Boxing is currently not on the initial programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has raised the possibility of boxing being excluded from the 2024 Paris Games.

This comes after the IOC said that its Russian-led world body showed it had “no real interest” in the sport or its athletes.

An IOC spokesperson said: “The recent IBA Congress has shown once more that IBA has no real interest in the sport of boxing and the boxers, but is only interested in its own power.

“The decisions and discussions to keep boxers away from the Olympic qualifiers and the Olympic Games cannot be understood differently.”

Conlan, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics and was controversially denied another medal at the 2016 Olympics due to a dubious decision, has said that boxing not being at the Olympics would be “horrible”.

Michael Conlan on Olympics boxing

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “This is horrible. This will have a major effect on the future of boxing amateur and professional! Terrible state of affairs, AIBA or IBA whatever they are called now, are solely at fault for this. Rotten from the core…”

This is horrible. This will have a major effect on the future of boxing amateur & professional! Terrible state of affairs, AIBA or IBA whatever they are called now, are solely at fault for this. Rotten from the core… https://t.co/HeXR20CcK9 — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) December 23, 2022

Conlan feels as though he should have two Olympic medals, as he took part in an explosive interview after he was knocked out of the 2016 games controversially.

He accused IBA of cheating him out of a medal, and years later was proven somewhat correct, as his defeat to Vladimir Nikitin at the 2016 Olympics was officially been named as one of seven to 10 “suspicious” matches, following an investigation.

Ireland have had great success at boxing at the Olympics, so it would be a real shame to see it fall by the wayside, despite the evident problems.

Read More About: michael conlan