KSI the latest to face Conor McGregor’s social media wrath

Popular YouTuber and now boxer KSI has become the latest to face Conor McGregor’s social media wrath, as the Dubliner is on somewhat of a rampage at the minute.

Last week it was Paul McGrath and PJ Gallagher who faced the brunt of McGregor’s Twitter jabs (and his almost-10 million followers), but he is setting his sights on somebody a bit younger this time.

KSI is fighting Dillon Danis in a boxing match next month, with the Bellator fighter making the move from MMA into the wild world of YouTuber boxing.

Danis was previously a training partner of McGregor, and is extremely highly rated in the world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

But he goes into the boxing match against KSI as the underdog, and he clearly doesn’t have McGregor’s blessing to take part in the whole thing.

KSI vs Conor McGregor

KSI responded to a Tweet from McGregor that said he was “rocking with Dillon all the way”, by telling the Irishman that he was going to do “serious damage” to Danis.

McGregor had very little time for KSI’s response, and bluntly responded: “Brother you’re a friendly little nerd I don’t care. He should be back doing MMA if he is doing this little nothing burger match with you. I couldn’t care less about this genre of boxing, I am sorry. Have a good one.”

Brother you’re a friendly little nerd I don’t care. He should be back doing mma if he is doing this little nothing burger match with you. I couldn’t care less about this genre of boxing, I am sorry. Have a good one. https://t.co/4qNs85OmGd — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 22, 2022

It didn’t take McGregor to have a slight change of heart though, as he then seemed open to the idea of YouTuber boxing.

One of the fighter’s followers responded to his tweet by saying that McGregor is likely to fight in this genre of boxing in the next five or six years, to which McGregor responded: “Ah go on then, will there be belts?”

Danis, who rose to prominence for his ringside altercation with Khabib Nurmagomedov, will be hoping to give his career a much-needed boost with a win over KSI,

