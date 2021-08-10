Kellie Harrington praises Portland Row community and reveals she hasn’t slept since winning Olympic gold medal

“I don’t know what I feel right now. It hasn’t hit me.”

Kellie Harrington confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that she still hasn’t slept properly since her gold medal-winning fight in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Harrington was welcomed back to Dublin Airport by as many adoring fans as Covid restrictions would allow on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters shortly after stepping off the plane, she said that she still doesn’t know how she feels after her incredible couple of weeks.

She said: “I haven’t actually slept since the flight. I had a couple of snoozes on the plane there, because my head is just ready to explode.

“I’ve never experienced this before, you know? The media is everywhere, and they’re all pulling me left, right and centre. I’m not used to that.

“This is the first time I’m speaking to my ma and da. I haven’t been ringing people because I’m just so exhausted. I don’t know what I feel right now. It hasn’t hit me. It just feels like I’ve been at a normal competition. I suppose that’s just the way I go into every competition.

“For me to realise what’s actually going in, it will take me a couple of weeks to not be around a team, to not be in that environment, to actually realise what’s happened and what I’ve achieved.”

We’re delighted to extend the warmest of welcomes to @TeamIreland 🤗 🇮🇪 Congratulations and well done from all of us here @DublinAirport 🎉#TeamIreland #Olympics2020 pic.twitter.com/GZ0Fn20CsA — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) August 10, 2021

Kellie Harrington on her Portland Row community

Speaking about her inner-city Dublin community, she said she couldn’t wait to see “how happy” everyone is for her.

“People are saying ‘you’ve got a great community, your community are fantastic’. I’ve been saying that for years! They mustn’t have been listening to me when I was saying it. I’m glad now that they’re finally getting to see my community is absolutely smashing.

“That’s in the good times and the bad times, they’re always there for each other. They get behind their own. When I do see them I’m probably going to end up bawling my eyes out.”

Harrington’s open-top bus will pass through her neighbourhood, as well as other parts of Dublin, on Tuesday evening.

