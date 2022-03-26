Kellie Harrington “horrified” by shocking dog treatment in Dublin

“I genuinely would love to have 30 minutes in the ring with anyone who can do this to any animal…”

Kellie Harrington has said that she is “horrified” by the shocking treatment of a dog in Dublin, reported by the DSPCA.

A dog in south county Dublin was found and brought to the DSPCA with a number of injuries, with a face full of cuts and sores and swollen lips.

The DSPCA said: “His eyes were red with conjunctivitis. His poor skin was red, crusty and inflamed with alopecia. He was found like this. We have no idea who on earth could let this happen to such a sweet gentle boy.

“Finn we are so sorry you had to endure this pain and trauma. You have a long road ahead of you but you are here now and we will make you better. We will make you happy.”

The images were shared widely on social media, which led to Ireland’s Olympic hero Harrington commenting to voice her anger with the situation.

Kellie Harrington to visit sick dog

On the DSPCA’s Instagram, she wrote: “I genuinely would love to have 30 mins in the ring with anyone who can do this to any animal. I am 100% sure I’d have extra strength knowing I was fighting back for these poor, poor babies. I am absolutely horrified looking at this. My heart is truly broken for him. I will give Finn some TLC next week when I drop up. Poor, poor baby.”

The DSPCA is looking for assistance to help the dog with its care, which you can read more about here.

Harrington’s Olympic success and kind nature are not the only things that Irish people love about here, as she appeared on the St. Patrick’s Day episode of The Late Late Show, where she sang ‘Grace’ by The Dubliners.

