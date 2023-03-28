Kellie Harrington responds to deleted Tweet controversy

A fascinating exchange.

Kellie Harrington has responded to a controversial Tweet that she deleted in October of 2022.

Harrington was asked by Shane Hannon from Off The Ball about a Tweet she posted in relation to immigration.

Harrington’s deleted tweet seemingly implies that there is a danger to having a certain level of immigration in any given country, which Hannon questioned her about.

During the exchange, Hannon questioned whether or not Harrington still had those beliefs, or whether or not she wanted to expand on them.

The Olympic Gold medalist repeatedly said that she didn’t want to talk about it, and claimed that it was something from “October,” suggesting a long time has passed since then.

Harrington implied that the journalist in question had “an agenda”, and said a number of times that she wouldn’t be having the “argument”.

Kellie Harrington on deleted Tweet

Kellie Harrington discussed her deleted tweet on immigration on #OTBAM. pic.twitter.com/6U4wGrmHD3 — Off The Ball (@offtheball) March 27, 2023

The interview, which was being hosted by Spar, was ultimately ended as Harrington and those with her made it clear they didn’t want to discuss her tweets.

Hannon referenced one thing towards the end of the interview that many on social media have pointed out as a point which Harrington could not come back from, which was the slogan being used by Spar for the campaign.

He said: “The Spar slogan is to back local communities to drive positive change and impact. So is it not a fair question?”

Harrington responded to this comment by saying “You’re like a dog with a bone.”

Since the release of the interview, Harrington has posted her own statement on Twitter, writing: “As a sporting role model, I am aware that I need to be mindful of what I do and say.

“I reacted with my emotions and without the facts. How this comes across is not reflective of me as a person or my thoughts.

“I do not want to engage in politically sensitive matters.”

Her full statement can be read below:

A statement following my interview earlier with OTB pic.twitter.com/FGuO3w7Wwe — Kellie Harrington (@Kelly64kg) March 27, 2023

Read More About: kellie harrington