Katie Taylor next fight confirmed for October

Katie Taylor’s next fight has been confirmed for October of this year, with the Irish boxer set to take on Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at the OVO Arena in Wembley on Saturday, 29 October.

Taylor will defend her undisputed lightweight title against the unbeaten Argentinian fighter next month in London, in what will certainly be her final fight of the year.

The 32-year-old from Buenos Aires will be fighting outside Argentina for the first time as she and Taylor headline a card at the venue in London.

At present, Taylor holds the BF, WBO, WBA and WBC lightweight belts, having never lost a professional fight yet.

There had been talks of Taylor’s next fight being a rematch with Amanda Serrano after their extraordinary bout in April of this year, but it seems like we will have to wait a bit longer to see these two go at it again.

Taylor and Serrano have been tipped for a fight in Croke Park, or at least Dublin, but there are a number of complications and issues to overcome for this fight to take place in Ireland.

Recently, Jake Paul offered Taylor $2 million to fight Serrano again, but did so under the stipulation that Taylor would have to change weight.

Taylor responded to this news by calling it “nonsense”.

She said: “I don’t think I’ve heard of that in boxing, where the champion actually wins and the opponent says ‘we only want a rematch at a lower weight division. It is real nonsense to be quite honest.

“I don’t know if he is playing games or it’s naivety from him, but obviously, any rematch is going to be at 135 pounds.

“I’m the champion and if they want to run the fight back that’s the weight division it’s going to be at.”

