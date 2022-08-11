Katie Taylor unhappy with Jake Paul’s “nonsense”

“I don’t know if he is playing games or it’s naivety from him…”

Katie Taylor has blasted Jake Paul’s “nonsense” with regards to a potential rematch with Amanda Serrano.

Paul, Serrano’s promoter, offered the Irish boxing legend a reported $2 million, on the basis that Taylor drops from 135lbs to 126lbs for the rematch.

Taylor, having won the first fight between the two, would be extremely unlikely to bend for Serrano and fight at a weight that she would be less comfortable at.

Speaking recently on the Matchroom Boxing’s ‘Flash Knockdown’ podcast, Taylor explained why this potential offer is a non-starter, and not something she would even consider.

Katie Taylor on Jake Paul nonsense

She said: “I think they are just trying to play a few games. I’m pretty sure he knows that I’m not going to get down to 126 at the end of the day.

“I don’t think I’ve heard of that in boxing, where the champion actually wins and the opponent says ‘we only want a rematch at a lower weight division. It is real nonsense to be quite honest.

“I don’t know if he is playing games or it’s naivety from him, but obviously, any rematch is going to be at 135 pounds.

“I’m the champion and if they want to run the fight back that’s the weight division it’s going to be at.”

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

Taylor has spent almost her entire career at lightweight, having won all of her senior amateur medals in the weight division, while 20 of her 21 professional fights have been at 135 pounds.

If Taylor is to fight Serrano, there is the chance that it could be at Croke Park in front of tens of thousands of her adoring Irish fans.

However, there remains a number of complications that stand in the way of the fight taking place in Dublin, despite there being clear interest from the people of Ireland and the boxing world in general.

