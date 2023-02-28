Katie Taylor’s Dublin return vs Amanda Serrano in doubt

A disappointing update.

Katie Taylor’s Dublin return vs Amanda Serrano is in doubt, according to the latest reports.

The 42 has reported that Serrano “are concerned about an injury which may not heal in time” to start a full camp ahead of the fight that is due to take place on 20 May.

The proposed 20 May was reported to be set in stone, so it remains unclear what would happen if Serrano can’t recover from the injury in time.

International Boxing News has gone as far as reporting today that Serrano has pulled out of the highly-anticipated rematch.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano in doubt

Taylor and Serrano’s first fight was considered one of the boxing matches of 2022, with many eager to see the rematch.

While both women are now undisputed world champions, the bout will take place at lightweight, so only Taylor’s belts will be on the line when the two meet on Irish soil.

This update comes after there was already controversy surrounding the location for the fight, with there being doubt about what venue would put on Taylor’s homecoming.

Eddie Hearn tried to make the fight happen in Croke Park, but it is believed that the costs were too high for the May 20 date.

Serrano’s reported injury could make this situation even more confusing, as it could push the fight back, and ultimately mean it could take place in Croke Park after all.

This story is developing, with updates to follow

