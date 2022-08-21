Eddie Hearn hits out at Tyson Fury over Anthony Joshua comments

Very difficult to argue with this.

Eddie Hearn has hit out at Tyson Fury over comments he made about Anthony Joshua after his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night.

Usyk won the fight convincingly, and while it was officially seen as a split-decision, Joshua struggled to put it up to the Ukrainian fighter.

After the fight, Fury took to social media to say that the bout was “one of the worst heavyweight fights” he had ever seen, and that both Usyk and Joshua were “absolutely shite”.

Joshua delivered an emotional speech in the ring after the fight, one which he stands by now that the dust has slightly settled, but it was clear to see that he was upset.

Hearn was asked about Fury’s comments after the fight, and he brought up the fact that the Gypsy King has advocated for mental health in the past, and is now mocking someone who is clearly down.

He said: “I don’t know Tyson Fury well enough. This guy here [AJ] is my friend, he’s a great individual, he gave everything tonight. If you want to goad him for that then you are what you are.”

“You saw the reaction of [Joshua] there. In Tyson Fury, this is a guy who openly says he’s had all these mental health problems and struggles, stuff like that.

“You see a guy [AJ] up there crying, as big and strong as AJ, who for years has put on a brave face. And tonight you just saw chinks in the armour.

“So if you want to see a guy who’s been through this ‘mental health’ experience and goading someone when they’re down and when they’re devastated, that shows you the kind of man he [Fury] is.”

Perhaps this is all talk to set up a fight between Fury and Joshua at some point, but that is looking less and less likely as time goes on.

