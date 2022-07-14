Eddie Hearn provides update on Katie Taylor Croke Park fight

“It’s a must for me…”

Eddie Hearn has provided a disappointing update on a potential Katie Taylor fight in Croke Park in the near future.

The boxing promoter was discussing potential fights that Taylor has in store, including exciting crossover exhibitions with Holly Holm and Cris Cyborg.

However, Amanda Serrano in Croke Park is not looking likely for anytime in the near future.

Speaking to Betfred’s Lightweight Boxing Show, he said: “People are talking about maybe a crossover fight with Holly Holm or Cyborg. There’s other fighters, world champions as well. [Hyun-Mi] Choi, who’s down at super featherweight, could be an option.

“I’m disappointed we couldn’t make the Serrano rematch, but she wanted another fight before she considered that.

“And then you’ve got the other undisputed all about to be undisputed, Chantelle Cameron, Jessica McCaskill. They actually could fight each other, which would be an absolute war because they just come forward or not. But, you know, I do believe that Chantelle Cameron and Jessica McCaskill are also potential opponents to Katie Taylor as well.”

Eddie Hearn on Katie Taylor in Croke Park

However, on the subject of Taylor fighting in Croke Park, Hearn feels as though there is only one opponent that would be appropriate for that venue.

He said: “I think that has to be for the Serrano rematch. You’ve got Cyborg, you’ve got Holly Holm – these are huge fights, but I feel like they’ll happen later on in the year.

“We were pushing for September for Croke Park with Serrano – unfortunately, she didn’t want that fight. So I think Croke Park would have to sit on ice for spring/summer of 2023.

“It’s a must for me – 80,000 at Croke Park for the rematch. I mean, that was the disappointing thing about not being able to engage Serrano in those talks. But it is what it is and, you know, we move on.”

While this is disappointing to hear, Hearn referring to it as “a must” does imply it is something he will want to make happen.

