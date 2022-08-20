Eddie Hearn reveals Jake Paul never paid up on Katie Taylor bet

A million dollars unpaid…

Eddie Hearn has revealed why Jake Paul never paid up on a bet the two made on Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano’s fight from earlier this year.

In a pre-fight press conference, the pair agreed to bet a million dollars on the outcome of the fight, with Hearn of course backing Taylor, who went on to win the magnificent bout.

Hearn has since explained that Paul never paid up on the bet, but that it was actually his own idea not to have it be an official wager between the two promoters.

Eddie Hearn on Jake Paul bet

He said: “The problem is that he didn’t pay me. I said that he didn’t have to pay me. It was my fault that the whole bet even happened in the first place.

“He said to me ‘If you want to have a bet, I’ll bet all my jewellery on my wrists.’ I said ‘What’s that about 10 grand?’ He said ‘Half a million’, and I said ‘Why not make it a million?

“He told me to shake on it, and eventually I shook his hand. We wanted to paper it because I don’t trust he’s just going to give me a $1 million. Then the lawyer wouldn’t do it, so I said listen we’ll sort it out later.

“We won the fight, everyone said make sure you get your million dollars. I told him ‘Jake, old boy, keep the money. You never know when you’ll need it.”

Jake Paul and Katie Taylor

Paul has recently been throwing some crazy figures in the direction of Taylor, recently offering her $2 million, on the basis that she drops from 135lbs to 126lbs for the rematch against Serrano.

This is something that Taylor has rubbished, describing it as “nonsense” on Paul’s part.

The Irish fighter said that if a rematch is to take place, which does look likely, it will be at the same weight as the first fight.

