Eddie Hearn provides Katie Taylor Conor McGregor update

Eddie Hearn has provided an update on the Katie Taylor Croke Park situation, following a meeting with Conor McGregor earlier today.

Hearn was in Dublin on both Monday and Tuesday, largely to discuss business with McGregor, after the MMA fighter offered to pay the additional cost to get Taylor’s upcoming rematch with Amanda Serrano in Croke Park, instead of the 3Arena.

The boxing promoter met with Hearn in his pub the Black Forge Inn, after taking to social media to say that he could help out with the costs necessary to have Taylor fight Serrano.

What's the craic lad. 🇮🇪

Give me the current landscape. I’m in. Is this doable still? Or is it a double show, the point first with croke park later in year, post the GAA season? I’m in either way. She better be getting her worth for this also. https://t.co/Nldhw079kt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 3, 2023

However, Hearn’s comments as he left Ireland to return to England imply that the negotiations with McGregor did not have the desired outcome.

Eddie Hearn on Katie Taylor/Conor McGregor talks

Speaking to RTE, Hearn said: “There’s a couple of phases to this. Number one and the most important thing is to bring Katie Taylor to Ireland.

“Number two is to try and get her to fight at Croke Park. We talked about the numbers, we talked about the value and we talked about the timeframe. We talked about the TV dates.

“We (Hearn and McGregor) also talked about the value of fighting at the 3 Arena. He’s fought there himself and he said the atmosphere is “unbelievable”.

“We want to work together to see how we can make it happen in a big stadium as well. I do think it’s realistic for us that May 20th will be in the 3 Arena. But I think that a stadium fight will follow suit.”

So it seems as though a fight in Croke Park is on the cards at some point, but as for May 20th’s rematch with Serrano, the 3Arena will be the place to be.

There is a suggestion that if the fight in May goes well, another bout could take place in September – this one in Croker.

Holding the fight at Croke Park in September would make more sense on a number of levels, as the inter-county GAA season will be finished by then and there will be more time to market the event.

