Kellie Harrington will fight for Olympic gold medal after semi-final victory

Kellie Harrington will fight for a gold medal on Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics following an impressive victory over Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand.

The Dublin boxer won her lightweight semi-final on Thursday via a split decision after controlling the final two rounds of the bout.

Harrington was guaranteed bronze before the fight, but will now take home at least a silver medal from the Games, and has a chance of winning gold.

Harrington, who beat Seesondee at the 2018 World Championships, landed the bigger shots in the semi-final bout and won the opening round.

The Thai fighter took the second round but Harrington regained control and won the third and fourth rounds.

“I boxed Sudaporn in 2018 in the World final and it was a 3-2 split decision,” Harrington, 31, told RTÉ after her victory.

“It was a very, very close decision back then. It was a chess match back then, and it was a chess match today again.

“She’s a fantastic operator, she has a really, really strong left hand.

“So, I was trying not to get hit with that and trying to stay away from it! Trying to tease her on, like my coaches said, and then counter.

“I felt a little more comfortable towards the end, standing instead of running. It was fantastic, just brilliant.”

Harrington to face Brazilian boxer in Sunday’s final.

Beatriz Ferreira is waiting in the final for Harrington.

Ferreira, 28, qualified for the final after recording a comfortable victory over Mira Potkonen of Finland.

The bout will take place at 6 am Irish time.

