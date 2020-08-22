Katie Taylor wins stunning rematch against Delfine Persoon

Katie Taylor has won her rematch against Delfine Persoon.

Taylor recorded her 16th straight professional victory in an engaging bout against the tough and determined Belgian, who made the Irish fighter work for her win.

Katie started the fight well, showing her class and boxing prowess with some stylish movement and eye-catching combinations.

The Belgian, however, raised the intensity in the third and fourth rounds and looked to drag Taylor into a scrap, putting the Irish fighter on the back-foot.

Persoon got her wish and by the middle rounds, the fight had descended into a brawl. Katie’s composure faded slightly as Persoon applied pressure and sought to unsettle the world and Olympic champion.

In the seventh and eighth rounds, Taylor’s corner started to look anxious as Persoon broke through with some heavy hits. However, the Irish champion fought back to win via unanimous decision.

Taylor won by a unanimous decision, 98-93, 96-94, 96-94 on the judges scorecards.

The Bray native remains the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

