Taylor’s unbeaten run continues.

Katie Taylor successfully defended her WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO lightweight titles with a commanding unanimous decision victory over Miriam Gutierrez on Saturday night.

Taylor headlined a triple-header of women’s title fights on Sky Sports at the SSE Arena Wembley. The Irish fighter dominated from the first bell to the last and recorded a resounding win, the 17th of her professional career.

Eddie Hearn: Katie Taylor is the greatest.

Following the bout, Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn said that she now wants ‘legacy fights’ and she has no intention of ducking any challenges.

“She’s the greatest to ever do it in women’s boxing and we’re just starting out,” said Hearn on Saturday night. “I believe she’s got four, five, six [years left]; I don’t want to put a number on it because she’ll have a go at me, but so many years to come.

“No one has ever boxed like Katie Taylor in the female code. The movement, the shot selection, the bodywork, the head, and the discipline she applies to her camp work, to her career. “You know, I don’t want to embarrass her but she’s an absolute role model to every young individual. Male, female, it doesn’t matter: if you dedicate yourself to your dream, you can make it. “And there’s not a day goes by where she’s not thinking of improving.”

Jonas on potential Taylor bout.

Taylor won’t be short of options for her next fight. Natasha Jonas, who Katie beat en route to winning gold at the 2012 Olympics, stated following Saturday’s bout that she would be interested in fighting Taylor.

“I think on some platforms on social media, she was actually calling me out, which is a little bit different from some of the boxers,” Jonas said on Sky Sports when asked if she about potentially fighting Taylor.

“Yeah, I mean who wouldn’t? She’s talking about legacies and especially for people in and around my weight division, she is the big fight and the big haul.

“She’s the one that everyone wants and she, like Terri Harper, is the one with a target on her back. And I’ve said before the Harper fight [this evening] that if you’ve got a title from 130 [lbs] to even 145, I’m coming!”

Johnny Nelson was on punditry duty alongside Jonas and said that the potential bout would make a lot of sense from a commercial point of view, as it would surely attract a lot of attention in the UK and Ireland.

“I can remember watching her in 2012 [at the Olympics] and that was just bonkers. So I can imagine that type of atmosphere starting all over again. They never tied down an opponent [after the Gutierrez fight] but Natasha’s name was thrown in there. To me, I think it’s a given.”

