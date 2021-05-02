Eddie Hearn details plans for Katie Taylor’s next fight and the rest of 2021

“She’s got about seven mandatories lined up so we’ve got to do something with them.”

Eddie Hearn has said that Katie Taylor could fight twice more in 2021. Taylor maintained her perfect record with the 18th victory of her professional career in a hard-fought win over Liverpudlian Natasha Jonas on Saturday night in Manchester. The Bray-boxer won via unanimous decision.

Following the final bell, there was immediately talk of a third bout between the pair, who first fought as amateurs at the 2012 Olympics.

Katie Taylor’s next fight.

Hearn, however, has said that the third edition of the Taylor-Jonas trilogy may have to wait until the end of the year. The Irish fighter may need to defend her world lightweight titles against a mandatory challenger in her next outing.

“I like the [Jonas] rematch,” Hearn said on Saturday night.

“She’s got about seven mandatories lined up so we’ve got to do something with them.

The Matchroom promoter went on to say that Katie’s next bout could be at an outdoor arena in Leeds. Taylor is a Leeds United supporter and her father and former trainer Pete was born in the city.

If Taylor navigates that bout, she could take on either Jonas or Amanda Serrano in December.

“We’ve got a big outdoor show in Leeds, the Warrington-Lara rematch in early September. She’s a huge Leeds fan, as well, so I’d like to do something there,” Hearn said.

“I like the Jonas rematch. I also love the Serrano fight. I think it’s one of those two for the December fight for Katie Taylor.”

Katie Taylor on her victory over Natasha Jonas.

Following her victory over Jonas, Taylor said she had to dig deep to come through the fight and record another win.

“It was probably, again, a bit too exciting for my liking but it was definitely a toe-to-toe battle in there tonight,” Taylor said.

“I thought I was a bit flat early on but I dug deep near the end to win the championship rounds and I definitely showed the heart of a champion in the end and that’s what won the fight.”

