Katie Taylor to fight Natasha Jonas in May, nine years after Olympic bout

Katie Taylor will face Natasha Jonas on May 1, with Taylor’s undisputed lightweight world titles on the line.

The bout will be on the same card as the heavyweight fight between Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker.

Taylor defeated Jonas at the 2012 Olympics on her way to winning the gold medal at the London games when the Bray boxer won in the quarter-finals of the tournament at a jam-packed ExCel Arena.

Almost a decade later, the pair will meet again in the ring.

Katie Taylor v Natasha Jonas.

Taylor, 34, comes into the bout following a convincing victory over Miriam Gutiérrez at the SSE Arena in London last November. The Bray boxer now has a professional record of 17 wins in 17 fights, 11 via knockout.

Jonas, meanwhile, has a record of nine wins and one defeat from 11 professional bouts. In her last outing, the Liverpool native, 36, recorded a draw against Terri Harper.

Eddie Hearn: Taylor v Jonas will be a “tremendous fight.”

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn promised a “tremendous fight” between Taylor and Jonas and said that the pair were always likely to fight each other again.

“When Katie Taylor turned pro around the same time as Natasha Jonas, we all presumed that fight was an absolute given,” Hearn said on Sky Sports.

“Natasha Jonas suffered a shock defeat, but she’s come back, and her performance against Terri Harper was tremendous. She’s earned the right to challenge for another world title.

“Katie Taylor, who’s always wanted to rematch Natasha Jonas, says she deserves her shot – that’s a big fight.

“It’s a fight that people have been asking for and those are the type of fights you want to be part of,” Taylor said.

“People still talk about our fight in the 2012 Olympics and I think that proved to be a real eye-opener for people in terms of what women’s boxing is all about.”

