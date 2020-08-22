“Your fellow Team GB Olympian” – Sky Sports make Katie Taylor gaffe ahead of Delfine Persoon fight

“Your fellow Team GB Olympian.”

Katie Taylor won gold for Ireland at the 2012 Olympics. She is, without any question, Irish and identifies as Irish.

However, on Saturday night, the Bray-native was called a ‘Team GB Olympian’ by Sky Sports ahead of her bout with Delfine Persoon.

The broadcasters made the gaffe when previewing the fight with Anthony Joshua, who won gold for Great Britain at the games.

Understandably, the comment did not go down well with Irish supporters on social meedia.

Can’t believe sky just call Katie to AJ “ your fellow team GB Olympian “ Jesus that’s one of the worst I’ve heard. #FightCamp — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) August 22, 2020

Everyone in Ireland hearing Sky say Katie Taylor was on Team GB. #TaylorPersoon pic.twitter.com/QKogoWXePa — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) August 22, 2020

Katie Taylor was never team GB Anna woodhouse…Britain would claim anything 😂😂 yous have your own queen dont try and steal ours — TyroneMcKenna (@Tyronemck) August 22, 2020

Ah the feckin Brits are at it again by claiming one of ours!!@KatieTaylor @SkySportsBoxing #KatieTaylor pic.twitter.com/vEXtyFXyTj — Derek R (@Hansolosdad) August 22, 2020

