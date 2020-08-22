 Close sidebar

“Your fellow Team GB Olympian” – Sky Sports make Katie Taylor gaffe ahead of Delfine Persoon fight

by Robert Redmond
“Your fellow Team GB Olympian.”

Katie Taylor won gold for Ireland at the 2012 Olympics. She is, without any question, Irish and identifies as Irish.

However, on Saturday night, the Bray-native was called a ‘Team GB Olympian’ by Sky Sports ahead of her bout with Delfine Persoon.

The broadcasters made the gaffe when previewing the fight with Anthony Joshua, who won gold for Great Britain at the games.

Understandably, the comment did not go down well with Irish supporters on social meedia.

