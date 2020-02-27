Deontay Wilder Excuse For Fury Defeat Debunked By Old Interview Clip

Following his defeat to Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder blamed his elaborate ring-walk costume on his loss in Las Vegas. However, a video clip from 2018 seemingly debunks his excuse.

Fury convincingly dispatched his rival on Saturday night, winning the WBC heavyweight title via TKO in the seventh round.

The brutal body shots!

The knockdowns!

Wilder tasted defeated for the first time in his career and had no answer to the British boxer, who dropped him to the canvas twice in the opening five rounds.

The rematch between the pair proved to be something of a mismatch.

Heavy ring-walk costume

After the final bell in Vegas, Wilder said that his 40lb entrance costume sapped energy from his legs and left him at a disadvantage in the bout.

“It’s my own fault. The uniform I wore was very heavy for me,” the American boxer said following the fight.

“I had no legs from the first round on. My main focus was to survive with my legs, and not on the principles I know and normally think of.

“I couldn’t follow up with the game plan because of my legs. I couldn’t do anything.”

Excuse

Few boxing fans bought the excuse, however. And now Wilder’s claim looks even less plausible following the emergence of a clip from an old interview.

Back in 2018, the boxer was interviewed by Joe Rogan and during their conversation, Wilder claimed that he trains in a vest that is even heavier than the costume he wore before the Fury fight.

“We want to activate the twitch muscles,” he told Rogan.

“We do everything with rapid speed. If I’m doing anything that consists of me moving my feet or sprinting, I wear a 45lbs vest on me in all my exercises and everything I do to have that extra weight on me.”

You can watch Wilder speak about the topic below:

