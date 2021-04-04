Carl Frampton retires after losing to Jamel Herring in world title fight

“I just want to dedicate my life to my family now.”

Carl Frampton announced his retirement from boxing after suffering a defeat to Jamel Herring on Saturday night in Dubai.

Herring stopped the Belfast boxer in the sixth round of their WBO super-featherweight bout. Frampton, 34, was seeking to become the first fighter from the island of Ireland to win world titles at three different weight categories.

He bows out of the sport with a record of 28 wins in 31 bouts, 16 by KO, and three defeats.

Herring knocked his opponent to the canvas twice, before winning the bout in the sixth round after unleashing a flurry of shots. Frampton struggled to protect himself and his corner threw in the towel.

In the previous round, Herring dropped his opponent and he was in complete control of the bout.

Down goes Frampton 👀 @JamelHerring dropped Frampton with a quick right hand. #HerringFrampton pic.twitter.com/un00JohedG — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) April 3, 2021

AND STILL! 🏆@JamelHerring stopped Carl Frampton in the 6th round to retain his WBO junior lightweight title. #HerringFrampton pic.twitter.com/14zd7vwd3b — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) April 3, 2021

“I said before I would retire if I lost this fight and that’s exactly what I’m going to do,” a visibly emotional Frampton said in the ring following the bout.

“I just want to dedicate my life to my family now. Boxing has been good to me, it’s also been bad to me.

It was hard for @RealCFrampton to hold back his emotions as he announced his retirement in the ring 🥺 #HerringFrampton pic.twitter.com/xOpEqlgz8H — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) April 3, 2021

“The last few years with these boys [trainers Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis], have been the best of my career.

“I just want to go home to my beautiful wife and kids and that’s it.”

Herring, 35, paid tribute to Frampton following the fight.

“My last outing wasn’t my best. People doubted me. They called me everything in the book. Even with the cut, I wasn’t going to give up. I wasn’t going to give in. I wasn’t going to quit,” the American said.

“He [Frampton] is honestly one of my favourite fighters. I’m honoured to be able to share the ring with him. He’s a two-divisional world champion.

“He’s done great things for the sport of boxing and it was just an honour.”

