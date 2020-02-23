Tyson Fury’s Father Perfectly Predicted Outcome Of Wilder Rematch

On Saturday night, Tyson Fury became the WBC heavyweight champion of the world when he defeated Deontay Wilder via a seventh round stoppage in Las Vegas.

In one of the most highly anticipated rematches in the history of the heavyweight division, Fury outclassed the champion with Wilder’s corner throwing in the towel during the seventh round.

Wilder, one of the most fearsome knockout artists in heavyweight history, failed to significantly land on Fury as he was unable to unleash his trademark right hand.

Although the bout was always considered a close contest, given the fact that their first fight ended in a draw, one man who will not be surprised by the outcome is Tyson Fury’s father John.

The patriarch of the Fury family appeared on BT Sport’s debate show on February 9th alongside David Haye and Paulie Malignaggi to discuss the bout and almost perfectly predicted what would occur.

“Deontay Wilder with those little skinny legs is going to know Tyson is on him after six or seven rounds and I would put any money on Tyson doing what he says he’s going to do. It could be over early on but it is going to be a knockout. A Tyson Fury knockout.”

Fury also got into it with Haye, the former heavyweight boxer, who outlined that he believed Wilder would not crack under the pressure, however Fury perfectly predicted otherwise

“A man when he’s pressured and he’s having a hard time, will crack at the seams, and once he cracks, it’s over,” said Fury.

“I don’t reckon Wilder cracks,” Haye responded.

“Do you want to bet then? I’ll bet you £50,000,” claimed an adamant Fury.

“Wilder won’t crack,” said Haye. “I’ve never seen anything in the ring when he’s fought or personality wise or in sparring to suggest that he cracks under pressure. Until I see a man crack under pressure I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt.”

“If I’m wrong I’ll tell you all but I know this time what my son is capable of doing,” Fury concluded.

The panel were also asked their final predictions for the fight with a confident Fury once again almost getting it spot on.

“‘I’ll tell you what’s going to happen, he’s going to get bullied to death and the stopped in eight or nine rounds.

“Tyson will beat this man in every department. Whatever tricks they want to do, whatever skullduggery they want to do, there’s only one winner, Tyson Fury.”

