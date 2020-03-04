Tyson Fury Responds To Wilder’s Claims That Entrance Gear Led To Loss

Newly crowned WBC heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury has explained that he “understands” where Deontay Wilder is coming from in blaming his loss on the elaborate 40-pound entrance gear he wore to the ring in last month’s title fight.

Wilder lost the heavyweight title to Fury after a seventh round stoppage in their highly anticipated rematch in Las Vegas two weeks ago, with the British boxer outclassing his opponent throughout, handing him the first loss of his professional career.

After the defeat Wilder outlined that he felt as though his performance was hindered by the elaborate entrance gear he wore to the ring which reportedly weighed around 40lbs.

“My uniform was way too heavy for me,” Wilder said.

“I didn’t have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through. But I’m a warrior, and people know that I’m a warrior.

“It could easily be told that I didn’t have legs or anything. A lot of people were telling me, ‘It looked like something was wrong with you.’

“Something was, but when you’re in the ring, you have to bluff a lot of things. I tried my best to do so. I knew I didn’t have the legs because of my uniform.”

Fury was quizzed for the first time on Wilder’s claims and he outlined that he can understand the former champion’s excuse, as he believes every fighter has to find a reason for a defeat.

“He also said he trains in a 45 lbs weighted vest every day,’ Fury said, speaking to ITV’s This Morning. “I can understand where he is coming from, in every fighter’s mind there has got to be a reason why he has lost. It can never be the simple fact of, ‘I wasn’t good enough on the night and I lost to a better guy’.

“It’s always got to be, ‘the camp was wrong, it was the trainer’s fault, it was my suit, it was my toe’. It was always something’s a problem.”