Tyson Fury Serenades Crowd After Seventh Round Stoppage Of Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury captured the WBC world heavyweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday night after he defeated Deontay Wilder via a seventh round stoppage.

Fury and Wilder had battled to a brilliant draw when they clashed in December of 2018 but this time it was the British fighter who got the better of two of the heavyweight division’s finest.

Wilder is feared for his one-punch knockout power, but Fury managed to keep the champion at bay throughout the bout and dominated, dropping his opponent twice in the opening five rounds.

The champion was bleeding from his ear and looked as though he was struggling in the seventh, when Fury unleashed a barrage of punches which caused Wilder’s corner to throw in the towel and hand his opponent a TKO victory.

The stoppage was initially met with frustration from Wilder however he was accepting of the decision in his post-fight interview.

“I’m doing good you know, things like this happen. The best man won on the night. But my coach, my side threw in the towel, and you know, I’m ready to go out on my shield,” Deontay said.

“I had a lot of things going on coming into this fight, but it is what it is. My leg was already weak coming in due to other little things. But, I make no excuses tonight.

“I just wish that my corner would have let me went out on my shield. I’m a warrior, that’s what I do. But he did what he did, there’s no excuses and we come back and be stronger.”

After the bout, Fury was understandably delighted to once again be the heavyweight champion of the world and the 31-year-old took the time to serenade the crowd following one of the biggest victories of his career.

Attention now turns to what is next for Fury, with a unification fight against fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua a potential super fight in the making.

