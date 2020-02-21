Tyson Fury & Deontay Wilder Banned From Facing Off At Weigh-In

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will not get the chance to face-off with one another after Friday’s weigh-in ahead of their highly anticipated heavyweight title rematch this weekend.

The pair clashed in December of 2018 in one of the most memorable heavyweight bouts in recent memory with the fight ending in a draw and Wilder retaining his WBC title.

Fury and Wilder came face-to-face earlier this week in the pre-fight press conference following a series of verbal jabs, with the two getting heated and shoving one another as they stood on the stage.

Neither man was injured with no punches thrown however it has led to the Nevada State Athletic Commission decision to ban Fury and Wilder from taking part in the ceremonial face-off ahead of the bout.

The decision has been met with discontent from many in the combat sports world, with the face-off being a long held tradition.

Top Rank’s Bob Arum, who co-promotes Fury, feels as though the decision was the right one to protect both heavyweights ahead of Saturday night’s bout at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“We had a face-off at the press conference and these guys, they don’t want to hurt each other obviously before the fight, but they start pushing each other and they’re not actors,” Arum told Sky Sports News, in quotes reported by Boxingscene.com

“They’re not trained, it can get out of hand and somebody can get hurt. Also, it sends a real bad image. When you have a press conference over in the UK and it’s like a football match, do the players push and shove each other? Of course not, they’re sportsmen.

“The same thing with American football, the same thing with cricket, the same thing with rugby. Why in boxing do we tolerate this kind of nonsense? It really demeans the sport.”