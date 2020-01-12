Spike O’Sullivan Falls Just Short In 11th Round Loss To Jamie Munguia

Cork boxer Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan fell to an 11th round stoppage against the impressive Jaime Munguia in their middleweight bout in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night.

The 35-year-old was the underdog heading into the bout and despite a brave effort, the fight was stopped when O’Sullivan’s trainer Paschal Collins threw in the towel just seconds before the Cork man was floored by Munguia.

Munguia was making his debut at middleweight and moved to 35-0 with the victory, his second over an Irish boxer in the last year after he defeated Dennis Hogan in April.

A relentless attack from @jaimemunguia15 ends this fight in the 11th round 🛎#MunguiaOSullivan pic.twitter.com/M7HLP69eVG — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) January 12, 2020

O’Sullivan’s loss is the fourth of his career and he outlined that he would be taking a break from boxing following the defeat to Munguia.

“I think he is strong at middleweight and he can do good things at the weight,” he said following the defeat. “Golden Boy said they are going to get me a world title shot at light-middleweight.

“I think he was stronger at 160 pounds than he was at 154 pounds. He was the bigger guy in there, but I nearly took him out a few times as well. I rocked him a few times.

“I just want to go home and take some time off from boxing now and spend some times with my kids. I want to take a break from boxing for a while.”