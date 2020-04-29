Paulie Malignaggi Claims Conor McGregor Fight Still Interests Him

Former boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi has outlined that he is still interested in a potential bout with Conor McGregor.

The pair have been embroiled in a war of words since the former welterweight champion was brought in as a training partner for McGregor in the lead up to his fight with Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

A video of a sparring session between the two was leaked and appeared to show McGregor dominating Malignaggi, something the ex-boxer took exception to, with their relationship proving to be rocky ever since.

The two previously teased a potential boxing match and despite it never occurring, Malignaggi believes he would certainly have the upper hand and that McGregor would ‘get the sh-t beat out of him’ if they were to meet.

“We both know what I did to him in the gym that day in 2017,” Malignaggi told BoxingScene.com.

“The Conor McGregor fight always interests me. I will gladly do winner takes all the money in that fight. I will put my finances at risk because it will be a pleasure to beat that guy up. There would be a lot of money in the pot. I would rather let the winner take it all.

“He’s dragged my name too much in the mud. He knows he will get the sh-t beat out of him if he tries me. Him and I both know that. He gets stopped, 100 percent, no doubt about. He can’t last the distance in a boxing match.

“He’d rather fight guys like Donald Cerrone who are half dead going into the cage. People argue that I’m not a big enough name for McGregor. Cerrone is definitely half the name that I am, and that’s no shot at him, because he’s done a lot in his MMA career. I’m a bigger fighter than Cerrone.”

Malignaggi who is now an analyst with Showtime, also explained that the sparring footage was used just to make it look like McGregor had a chance against Floyd Mayweather.

“He had to sell an angle and a few extra pay per views and he needed to make it look like he had a chance in that fight,” said Malignaggi.

“Everyone knew he didn’t have a chance to win that fight. It was just a bunch of kiss-asses telling him what he wanted to hear.”

