Promotion To Offer Mike Tyson Over $20 Million To Fight UFC Legend

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship are set to return with an offer of over $20 million in a bid to get Mike Tyson to come out of retirement and fight for their promotion.

The former heavyweight champion of the world has been flirting with the idea of a return to the squared circle with a race set to take place between promotors to stage his comeback fight.

BKFC reportedly already offered Tyson $20 million to return on one of their shows however Iron Mike turned down the offer.

The promotion’s president David Feldman though still believes he can persuade Tyson to fight for BKFC and has outlined that he is eyeing up former UFC light-heavyweight champion Wanderlei Silva as a potential opponent, as opposed to someone like Tito Ortiz

“I didn’t offer that (to Ortiz),” Feldman said in quotes reported by MMAFighting.com.

“I don’t know that it really draws. I think a Wanderlei Silva, someone of that nature. No matter how old Silva gets, he’s dangerous, and I think that would be an intriguing matchup. Something like that, but I don’t actually have anything in mind right now.”

Silva is widely considered to be a legend of the sport however the Brazilian is coming off the back of a two fight losing streak in Bellator and has not fought since September of 2018.

The former PRIDE middleweight champion is one of a number of big name opponents who have been discussed ahead of Tyson’s return with Australian promoter Brian Amatruda name checking former AFL player Barry Hall, ex-rugby league star Paul Gallen as well as All Blacks legend Sonny Bill Williams.

“I’d hold it at Melbourne Arena where we’d get over 10,000 or even Princes Park where they got 30,000 for Jeff Fenech versus Azumah Nelson.

“He might be 53 years old but he’s still a huge name and any of those blokes Hall, Gallen or Sonny Bill would jump at the chance to get into the ring with him.”