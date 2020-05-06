Sonny Bill Williams Earmarked As Potential Opponent For Mike Tyson Return

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams has been earmarked as a potential opponent for Mike Tyson should the legendary heavyweight decide to make a return to the ring.

The former heavyweight champion of the world has outlined that he has been training for a potential return, eyeing exhibition bouts for charity, after 15 years out of the ring.

Tyson has been training for the last three weeks under MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro, and has received his first offer for a potential bout in Australia.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, promoter Brian Amatruda outlined that he would hold Tyson’s return in Australia and earmarked former rugby league players Barry Hall and Paul Gallen as well as Williams as potential opponents for his return.

Amatruda also explained that he would offer Tyson $1million, for the bout.

“I’d hold it at Melbourne Arena where we’d get over 10,000 or even Princes Park where they got 30,000 for Jeff Fenech versus Azumah Nelson.

“He might be 53 years old but he’s still a huge name and any of those blokes Hall, Gallen or Sonny Bill would jump at the chance to get into the ring with him.

“I’d make it part of a card with a world title fight. It would be enormous. Not just a fight, it would be an event.

“The first thing I did was contact (celebrity agent) Max Markson and ask him to offer Tyson $1million.

“Max brought him to Australia in 2012. He gets on well with him and his wife but the main thing is that he got him a visa to get into the country back then and that’s the key.”

The promoter continued outlining that if a fight was to happen in Australia it wouldn’t occur until early next year.

“We’d have to wait until the coronavirus shutdowns are over of course so the fight probably wouldn’t be until early next year – as long as we can get the visa.

“They gave him one in 2012 and he was fine, he’s a quiet family man now. He didn’t cause any trouble then, so why shouldn’t they let him back in?”