Mike Tyson Reportedly Set To Fight Roy Jones Jr In Sensational Boxing Return

Former heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson looks set for a sensational return to boxing to take on Roy Jones Jr after 15 years away from the sport.

Tyson had previously spoken about potentially returning to the squared circle in an exhibition bout with a host of names being floated around for his incredible return.

It now looks as though an opponent has been settled on however, with Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports reporting that it will be Tyson vs Jones Jr in an eight round exhibition bout.

The fight will reportedly take place in Dignity Health Sports Park in California on September 12th with Iole outlining that the undercard will likely see boxing vs MMA bouts taking place.

It is also expected that the pair will wear ‘bigger gloves,’ thought to be 12 ounces.

Jones Jr is 51 and retired after a victory over Scott Sigmon in February of 2018, ending his professional career with a record of 66-9.

He won world titles in four weight divisions during his successful time in the sport and is the only fighter in history to start his career at light-middleweight and go on to win a heavyweight title.

Speaking earlier this week, Jones outlined that if he was to be offered a bout with Tyson then it would be an opportunity he simply could not refuse.

“Yes, it’s true – Mike is a legend. It would be crazy to receive an offer to enter the ring with him and refuse,” Jones told sports.ru.

“I had no intention of going back and fighting again but, for the sake of Mike Tyson, I agree to make an exception. For me, this is an opportunity that I cannot refuse. Of all those who wanted to go into the ring with him, he chose me. And since he did that, how can I say no?”