Katie Taylor Could Be Set For History-Making MSG Showdown In 2020

Katie Taylor could be set for a historic 2020 as she is being lined up become the first female boxer to headline at Madison Square Garden against Amanda Serrano.

Taylor has had an outstanding year which saw her win four fights including overcoming the difficult challenges of Delfine Persoons and Christina Linardatou.

2020 though could be even bigger for the Bray boxer with her highly anticipated bout against Amanda Serrano thought to be on the cards in April.

Eddie Hearn, Taylor’s promoter, outlined that a they are aiming for a fight against the 37-1 American and that it could be the first all-female main event at the boxing mecca of Madison Square Garden.

Speaking to iFLtv Hearn said; “My aim for Katie Taylor is for her to become one of the biggest stars in sport. Forget female or male, just a star of the sport, to give her the credibility, and get her the money that would be ground-breaking in the sport and (an amount) I want her to walk away with.

“I think Serrano has to be next and I think it will be. I think that should come in April and that should come in New York. I think that could be the first all-female main event to headline at the Garden.”

“It’s a monstrous fight. (Those three fights) could be her year. Even if you get two of the three. Persoon is going to the Olympics which is a bit of a ‘gutter’, let her do her thing. First thing first, let’s lock in this Serrano fight. Everybody seems to want the fight. I think Amanda is doing an MMA fight in January. Let her do that and let’s make this fight in April. It’s a wonderful fight.”

Taylor previously fought and defeated Serrano’s sister Cindy, but a bout with Amanda has been highly anticipated for quite some time.