Jason Quigley Being Considered As Next Opponent For Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez

Donegal boxer Jason Quigley is being considered as a potential opponent for four division world champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in September.

Both Alvarez and Quigley share the same promoter, Golden Boy Promotions, with the brilliant Mexican looking to step back in the ring in a couple of months.

Quigley is reportedly vying for a shot at Alvarez with British duo John Ryder and Callum Smith also in the running for the fight.

The middleweight contender, who is coming off the 18th win of his career against Fernando Marin at the start of 2020, believes there is a ‘high possibility’ that he will get to test himself against one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of gloves.

“Turning professional on July 12, on the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, on the Canelo-Lara undercard, and now look at us,” Quigley said on Sky Sports when asked about the possible bout with Alvarez.

“A few years on and I’m possibly going to be fighting Canelo Alvarez. It’s been a crazy career for me. It’s been an enjoyable one, there’s been a lot of ups and downs.

“But it’s a high possibility now. Golden Boy and my Sheer Sports Management team have been in touch with me. They have offered me the fight, to fight Canelo Alvarez, and it’s all there.

“We’re just waiting now for the possibility. Of course, there’s other boxers that could possibly be getting the fight as well. But I have been asked, ‘would I take the fight?’ 100%, I said ‘yes.’

“I want to get in with the best in the world. Canelo Alvarez is the best out there at the minute, he’s the face of boxing, and I want to get in there and I want to see how good he really is, and give him everything I’ve got, if it all comes off.”