Ireland’s Youngest Pro Boxer Heading Stateside To Continue Career

Ireland’s youngest professional boxer James Power has signed a management deal with Sheer Sports and will be moving to the US to pursue his career in the sport.

Power announced that he would be joining Ken Sheer’s management company, who also have Jason Quigley and three other Irish fighters on their books and will be relocating to Los Angeles on a permanent basis.

The 18-year-old is 5-0 so far in his professional career fighting as recently as November having taken time off during the summer to complete his Leaving Certificate.

Power made his pro debut at just 17 in September of 2018 in Mexico as his age meant he legally couldn’t obtain a boxing licence in Ireland at the time.

Speaking to Pundit Arena in October of 2018, Power outlined his reasoning behind turning pro at such an early age, despite most believing he should wait until he’s 18.

“I’ve always wanted to turn pro ever since I was small, but I was always told, ‘when you turn 18 you can turn pro’. For me, it was literally ‘the minute I turn 18 I’m going to turn pro.’”

“Then I was talking to Andrew O’Neill, he came up to me after one of my amateur fights and said ‘you look like you’re more suited to the professional game’. “Why do you want to wait until you’re 18 why don’t you just do it now?’ And I just thought ‘well yeah, why don’t I?’

“I never even thought of doing it before 18 because everyone else just waited until then to do turn pro so we just decided to do it at 17.”

In addition to Quigley, Sheer Sports also have the McKenna brothers, Aaron and Stevie, as well as Donegal/Derry fighter Brett McGinty on their LA based team.

_____

Photo Credit @power131_ on Instagram.